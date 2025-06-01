← Company Directory
Alibaba
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Alibaba Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$72K - $87.2K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Business Analyst submission at Alibaba to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Alibaba in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $92,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Business Analyst role in United States is $66,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alibaba

Related Companies

  • Weedmaps
  • CoStar Group
  • Sabre
  • MarketAxess
  • 2U
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources