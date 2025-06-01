Stock Type

RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.