Alibaba
Alibaba Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in China package at Alibaba totals CN¥909K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alibaba
Product Designer
Hangzhou, ZJ, China
Total per year
CN¥909K
Level
P7
Base
CN¥402K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥355K
Bonus
CN¥152K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Alibaba?

CN¥1.16M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Alibaba in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,526,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Product Designer role in China is CN¥770,721.

Other Resources