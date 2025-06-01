← Company Directory
Alibaba
Alibaba Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Russia package at Alibaba totals RUB 3.81M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alibaba
Data Scientist
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.81M
Level
13
Base
RUB 3.81M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Alibaba?

RUB 14.69M

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Alibaba in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 9,200,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba for the Data Scientist role in Russia is RUB 3,672,800.

Other Resources