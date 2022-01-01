← Company Directory
Tencent
Tencent Salaries

Tencent's salary ranges from $5,629 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $336,955 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tencent. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
T4 $45.2K
T5 $58.3K
T6 $66.3K
T7 $66.7K
T8 $73.8K
T9 $103K
T10 $124K
T11 $199K
T12 $281K

Backend Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Machine Learning Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $69.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $337K

Product Manager
Median $56.6K
Solution Architect
Median $79.1K

Data Architect

Human Resources
Median $150K
Accountant
$5.6K
Administrative Assistant
$41.2K
Business Analyst
$102K
Business Development
$96.8K
Data Analyst
$19.9K
Hardware Engineer
$249K
Legal
$240K
Management Consultant
$93.6K
Marketing Operations
$19.6K
Partner Manager
$116K
Product Designer
$55.1K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$140K
Recruiter
$169K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$68.6K
UX Researcher
$58.1K
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tencent is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $336,955. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent is $86,322.

