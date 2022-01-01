← Company Directory
Pandora
Pandora Salaries

Pandora's salary ranges from $47,440 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Panama at the low-end to $240,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pandora. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $200K
Data Analyst
$47.4K
Data Scientist
$193K

Financial Analyst
$129K
Program Manager
$163K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Recruiter
$179K
Sales
$51.3K
Software Engineer
$97.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Solution Architect
$157K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pandora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pandora is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pandora is $156,532.

Other Resources