← Company Directory
Pandora
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Pandora Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Denmark at Pandora ranges from DKK 944K to DKK 1.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pandora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 1.02M - DKK 1.19M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 944KDKK 1.02MDKK 1.19MDKK 1.32M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Pandora to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

DKK 1.13M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve DKK 212K+ (sometimes DKK 2.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pandora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Pandora in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 1,321,692. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pandora for the Solution Architect role in Denmark is DKK 944,066.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pandora

Related Companies

  • One Medical
  • Yelp
  • Etsy
  • Grubhub
  • LendingClub
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources