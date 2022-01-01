← Company Directory
Yelp
Yelp Salaries

Yelp's salary ranges from $39,780 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $375,933 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yelp. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $117K
IC2 $122K
IC3 $156K
IC4 $225K

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
IC3 $222K
IC4 $287K
IC5 $375K
Sales
IC1 $62.5K
IC3 $129K
IC5 $247K

Account Executive

Software Engineering Manager
M2 $387K
M3 $376K
Data Scientist
Median $130K
Product Designer
Median $117K
Business Analyst
$126K
Business Development
$39.8K
Customer Service
$77.6K
Customer Success
$53.3K
Data Science Manager
$239K
Financial Analyst
$128K
Graphic Designer
$103K
Human Resources
$103K
Management Consultant
$179K
Marketing
$305K
Product Design Manager
$319K
Project Manager
$165K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
UX Researcher
$189K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yelp is Software Engineering Manager at the M3 level with a yearly total compensation of $375,933. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp is $155,963.

