Yelp
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Yelp Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Canada package at Yelp totals CA$164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yelp
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$164K
Level
IC2
Base
CA$133K
Stock (/yr)
CA$20.8K
Bonus
CA$10K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Yelp?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Yelp in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$278,312. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$154,112.

