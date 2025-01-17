Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Yelp ranges from £93.2K per year for IC1 to £179K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
£93.2K
£67.4K
£21K
£4.8K
IC2
£96.7K
£76.7K
£13.8K
£6.3K
IC3
£124K
£103K
£19.8K
£1.8K
IC4
£179K
£116K
£58.7K
£4.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
