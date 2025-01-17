← Company Directory
Yelp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Yelp Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Yelp ranges from £93.2K per year for IC1 to £179K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
New Grad(Entry Level)
£93.2K
£67.4K
£21K
£4.8K
IC2
£96.7K
£76.7K
£13.8K
£6.3K
IC3
£124K
£103K
£19.8K
£1.8K
IC4
£179K
£116K
£58.7K
£4.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Yelp in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £180,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £119,782.

Other Resources