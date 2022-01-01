Grubhub Salaries

Grubhub's salary ranges from $19,632 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in China at the low-end to $323,125 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grubhub. Last updated: 5/14/2025
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (3.75% quarterly)
15% vests in the 4th-year (3.75% quarterly)
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
