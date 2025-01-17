All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Yelp ranges from $CA$120K per year to $CA$258K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC3
CA$186K
CA$150K
CA$34.7K
CA$1.5K
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)