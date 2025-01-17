← Company Directory
Yelp
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Yelp Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Yelp ranges from $CA$120K per year to $CA$258K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yelp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
IC3
CA$186K
CA$150K
CA$34.7K
CA$1.5K
IC4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yelp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Yelp in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$258,370. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yelp for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$189,287.

