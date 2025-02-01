← Company Directory
Pandora
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Pandora Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Panama at Pandora ranges from PAB 39.5K to PAB 55.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pandora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

PAB 42.9K - PAB 51.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PAB 39.5KPAB 42.9KPAB 51.9KPAB 55.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Pandora to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

PAB 160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PAB 30K+ (sometimes PAB 300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pandora, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Pandora in Panama sits at a yearly total compensation of PAB 55,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pandora for the Data Analyst role in Panama is PAB 39,534.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pandora

Related Companies

  • One Medical
  • Yelp
  • Etsy
  • Grubhub
  • LendingClub
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources