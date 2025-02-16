← Company Directory
Tencent
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Tencent Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in China package at Tencent totals CN¥570K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tencent
Solution Architect
Shenzhen, GD, China
Total per year
CN¥570K
Level
T10
Base
CN¥450K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥60.2K
Bonus
CN¥60.2K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Tencent?

CN¥1.15M

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Tencent in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,871,471. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Solution Architect role in China is CN¥652,285.

