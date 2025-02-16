← Company Directory
Tencent
Tencent Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in China at Tencent ranges from CN¥571K to CN¥779K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥611K - CN¥738K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥571KCN¥611KCN¥738KCN¥779K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.15M

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Tencent in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥778,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Management Consultant role in China is CN¥570,624.

