Tencent
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Tencent Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Tencent ranges from CN¥408K to CN¥581K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥463K - CN¥527K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥408KCN¥463KCN¥527KCN¥581K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.15M

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Tencent sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥580,717. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CN¥408,471.

