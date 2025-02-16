Software Engineer compensation in China at Tencent ranges from CN¥326K per year for T4 to CN¥2.03M per year for T12. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥487K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T4
CN¥326K
CN¥286K
CN¥21.2K
CN¥18.2K
T5
CN¥411K
CN¥352K
CN¥40.6K
CN¥18K
T6
CN¥478K
CN¥366K
CN¥53.3K
CN¥58.4K
T7
CN¥481K
CN¥423K
CN¥22.9K
CN¥34.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title