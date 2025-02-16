← Company Directory
Tencent
Tencent Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in China at Tencent ranges from CN¥326K per year for T4 to CN¥2.03M per year for T12. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥487K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T4
(Entry Level)
CN¥326K
CN¥286K
CN¥21.2K
CN¥18.2K
T5
CN¥411K
CN¥352K
CN¥40.6K
CN¥18K
T6
CN¥478K
CN¥366K
CN¥53.3K
CN¥58.4K
T7
CN¥481K
CN¥423K
CN¥22.9K
CN¥34.8K
CN¥1.15M

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Machine Learning Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tencent in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥2,028,872. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tencent for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥473,349.

Other Resources