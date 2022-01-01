← Company Directory
Baidu
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Baidu Salaries

Baidu's salary ranges from $13,367 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in China at the low-end to $447,750 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Baidu. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
T3 $48.6K
T4 $55.7K
T5 $97.1K
T6 $115K
T7 $198K

Machine Learning Engineer

Business Analyst
$84.7K
Business Development
$292K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Data Analyst
$57.5K
Data Scientist
$102K
Hardware Engineer
$448K
Human Resources
$109K
Marketing Operations
$24.8K
Product Designer
$47.5K
Product Manager
$28.8K
Program Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$81.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$271K
Solution Architect
$13.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Baidu, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Baidu is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $447,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Baidu is $90,885.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Baidu

Related Companies

  • ServiceNow
  • Medallia
  • Tencent
  • VERISIGN
  • FICO
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources