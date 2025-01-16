Software Engineer compensation in China at Baidu ranges from CN¥364K per year for T3 to CN¥1.43M per year for T7. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥501K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Baidu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T3
CN¥364K
CN¥315K
CN¥2.9K
CN¥46.1K
T4
CN¥403K
CN¥370K
CN¥0
CN¥33.1K
T5
CN¥702K
CN¥596K
CN¥66.7K
CN¥39.4K
T6
CN¥834K
CN¥486K
CN¥288K
CN¥60.1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Baidu, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
