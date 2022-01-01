← Company Directory
Yahoo
Yahoo Salaries

Yahoo's salary ranges from $33,976 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Taiwan at the low-end to $580,688 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yahoo. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $129K
IC2 $156K
IC3 $172K
IC4 $217K
IC5 $301K
IC6 $332K
IC7 $470K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Frontend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Product Manager
IC1 $165K
IC2 $148K
IC3 $174K
IC4 $212K
IC5 $231K
IC6 $356K
Software Engineering Manager
IC4 $285K
IC5 $333K
IC6 $410K
IC7 $581K

Data Scientist
IC2 $150K
IC3 $183K
IC4 $232K
IC5 $259K
IC6 $390K
Product Designer
IC3 $163K
IC4 $192K
IC5 $234K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Technical Program Manager
IC4 $186K
IC5 $215K
IC6 $288K
Sales
IC4 $217K
IC5 $240K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Business Analyst
Median $165K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $243K
Business Development
$240K
Data Analyst
$71.7K
Human Resources
$156K
Legal
$169K
Marketing
$34K
Marketing Operations
$151K
Mechanical Engineer
$226K
Partner Manager
$115K
Program Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$81.5K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Sales Engineer
$151K
Solution Architect
$202K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$202K
Venture Capitalist
$336K

Principal

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Yahoo, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yahoo is Software Engineering Manager at the IC7 level with a yearly total compensation of $580,688. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yahoo is $202,089.

