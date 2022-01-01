Company Directory
VMware
VMware Salaries

VMware's salary ranges from $3,940 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $442,118 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VMware. Last updated: 7/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $26.6K
P2 $36.1K
P3 $59.9K
P4 $79K
Staff Engineer 1 $96.8K
Staff Engineer 2 $169K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P3 $184K
P4 $245K
P5 $275K
P6 $339K
P7 $442K
Solution Architect
P3 $167K
P4 $218K
P5 $299K
P6 $323K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Product Designer
P2 $193K
P3 $171K
P4 $213K
P5 $270K
P6 $371K

UX Designer

Marketing
P3 $141K
P4 $206K
P5 $317K
P6 $384K
Sales Engineer
P4 $209K
P5 $301K
Software Engineering Manager
M4 $139K
M5 $221K
Business Analyst
P3 $140K
P4 $177K
Project Manager
Median $260K
Technical Program Manager
Median $69.1K
Data Analyst
Median $95.2K
Customer Success
Median $192K
Human Resources
Median $163K
Marketing Operations
Median $199K
Program Manager
Median $238K
Accountant
$131K

Technical Accountant

Business Development
$299K
Customer Service
$250K
Data Science Manager
$117K
Data Scientist
$48.6K
Financial Analyst
$22.9K
Graphic Designer
$184K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.5K
Legal
$183K
Management Consultant
$52.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$291K
Product Design Manager
$275K
Recruiter
$7K
Revenue Operations
$76.6K
Sales
$106K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$3.9K
Technical Writer
$22K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VMware is Product Manager at the P7 level with a yearly total compensation of $442,118. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware is $183,575.

