DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Salaries

DigitalOcean's salary ranges from $22,333 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Pakistan at the low-end to $366,160 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DigitalOcean. Last updated: 5/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $148K
IC2 $178K
IC3 $210K
IC4 $251K
Software Engineering Manager
IC3 $275K
IC4 $334K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K

Product Manager
Median $195K
Accountant
$131K
Business Development
$80.5K
Customer Service
$22.3K
Data Analyst
$256K
Data Scientist
$152K
Human Resources
$366K
Marketing
$166K
Product Designer
$167K
Recruiter
$138K
Sales
$50.3K
Solution Architect
$46.2K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
Technical Writer
$75.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At DigitalOcean, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DigitalOcean is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $366,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DigitalOcean is $165,825.

