VMware
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

VMware Financial Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 39.2K - BGN 45.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 36.2KBGN 39.2KBGN 45.5KBGN 50.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

View All Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at VMware in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 50,657. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware for the Financial Analyst role in Bulgaria is BGN 36,184.

