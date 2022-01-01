← Company Directory
LivePerson
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LivePerson Salaries

LivePerson's salary ranges from $24,097 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $402,000 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LivePerson. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
SDE II $210K
SDE III $240K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $184K
Product Manager
Median $310K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Technical Program Manager
Median $400K
Administrative Assistant
$24.1K
Business Analyst
$54.8K
Customer Service
$137K
Data Analyst
$62.4K
Data Science Manager
$235K
Data Scientist
$114K
Human Resources
$143K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.5K
Marketing
$120K
Product Designer
$159K
Project Manager
$402K
Recruiter
$166K
Solution Architect
$135K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LivePerson is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LivePerson is $150,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LivePerson

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • VMware
  • DigitalOcean
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources