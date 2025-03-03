← Company Directory
LivePerson
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

LivePerson Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at LivePerson totals $400K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LivePerson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
LivePerson
Principal TPM
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$400K
Level
L7
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$170K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at LivePerson?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at LivePerson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $730,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LivePerson for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $400,000.

Other Resources