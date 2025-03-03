Software Engineer compensation in United States at LivePerson ranges from $210K per year for SDE II to $242K per year for SDE III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LivePerson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SDE II
$210K
$164K
$39.6K
$6.7K
SDE III
$242K
$183K
$38.4K
$19.9K
Principal SDE
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***