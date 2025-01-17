All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at VMware ranges from ₹8.51M per year for M3 to ₹18.84M per year for M5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹9.47M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Supervisor
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Manager)
₹8.51M
₹6.07M
₹1.5M
₹939K
Senior Manager
₹11.84M
₹7.87M
₹2.29M
₹1.68M
Director
₹18.84M
₹11.6M
₹4.37M
₹2.87M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)