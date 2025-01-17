Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at VMware ranges from $184K per year for P3 to $442K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $258K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P3 Product Manager $184K $148K $17.7K $17.7K P4 Sr. Product Manager $244K $181K $35.6K $27K P5 Product Line Manager $282K $210K $37.7K $34.5K P6 Sr. Product Line Manager $334K $239K $62.1K $32.6K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at VMware ?

