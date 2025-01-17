← Company Directory
VMware
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

VMware Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at VMware ranges from $184K per year for P3 to $442K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $258K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P3
Product Manager
$184K
$148K
$17.7K
$17.7K
P4
Sr. Product Manager
$244K
$181K
$35.6K
$27K
P5
Product Line Manager
$282K
$210K
$37.7K
$34.5K
P6
Sr. Product Line Manager
$334K
$239K
$62.1K
$32.6K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at VMware in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $927,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware for the Product Manager role in United States is $236,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VMware

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • DigitalOcean
  • LivePerson
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources