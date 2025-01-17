Software Engineer compensation in India at VMware ranges from ₹2.24M per year for P1 to ₹14.4M per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
₹2.25M
₹1.53M
₹638K
₹75K
MTS 2
₹3.39M
₹2.36M
₹862K
₹168K
MTS 3
₹5.09M
₹3.46M
₹1.33M
₹306K
Senior MTS
₹7.06M
₹4.86M
₹1.57M
₹625K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
