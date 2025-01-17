← Company Directory
VMware
VMware Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at VMware ranges from ₹2.24M per year for P1 to ₹14.4M per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.97M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
P1(Entry Level)
₹2.25M
₹1.53M
₹638K
₹75K
MTS 2
P2
₹3.39M
₹2.36M
₹862K
₹168K
MTS 3
P3
₹5.09M
₹3.46M
₹1.33M
₹306K
Senior MTS
P4
₹7.06M
₹4.86M
₹1.57M
₹625K
View 5 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at VMware in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹14,399,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,690,836.

