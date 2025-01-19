All Program Manager Salaries
Program Manager compensation in United States at VMware ranges from $$195K per year to $$337K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $238K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$281K
$211K
$31.9K
$37.7K
P6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)