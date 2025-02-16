Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in China at Tencent ranges from CN¥69K per year to CN¥1.5M. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥503K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tencent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Tencent, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Tencent ?

