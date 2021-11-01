← Company Directory
Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz Salaries

Rohde & Schwarz's salary ranges from $63,348 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $177,110 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rohde & Schwarz. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $72.8K
Hardware Engineer
Median $101K
Data Scientist
$85.3K
Graphic Designer
$146K
Product Manager
$63.3K
Project Manager
$134K
Sales Engineer
$177K
The highest paying role reported at Rohde & Schwarz is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rohde & Schwarz is $101,057.

