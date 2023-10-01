← Company Directory
Anritsu
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Anritsu Salaries

Anritsu's salary ranges from $33,985 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Romania at the low-end to $172,860 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anritsu. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$55.9K
Product Manager
$173K
Project Manager
$171K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Sales Engineer
$34K
Software Engineer
$50K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anritsu is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anritsu is $55,885.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Anritsu

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources