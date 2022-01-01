← Company Directory
Flipkart
Flipkart Salaries

Flipkart's salary ranges from $20,408 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $154,677 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flipkart. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SDE 1 $27.4K
SDE 2 $42.2K
SDE 3 $64.8K
SDE 4 $65.1K
Architect $144K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $155K
Product Manager
Product Manager I $37.1K
Product Manager II $68.1K
Senior Product Manager $109K
Group Product Manager $139K

Data Scientist
Median $68.7K
Business Analyst
Median $20.4K
Product Designer
Median $30.1K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $44.6K
Program Manager
Median $34.7K
Marketing
Median $34K
Business Development
Median $48.2K
Accountant
$30.1K

Technical Accountant

Data Analyst
$33.6K
Data Science Manager
$84.2K
Financial Analyst
$35.3K
Human Resources
$38.1K
Marketing Operations
$22.5K
Product Design Manager
$77K
Project Manager
$27.8K
Sales
$39.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$25.7K
Solution Architect
$132K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flipkart is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $154,677. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flipkart is $40,763.

