Swiggy Salaries

Swiggy's salary ranges from $5,094 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $210,368 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swiggy. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L6 $25.5K
L7 $47.9K
L8 $98K
L9 $128K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager $87.5K
Senior Engineering Manager $127K
Product Manager
L7 $52.3K
L8 $78.2K
L11 $125K
Business Analyst
L6 $16.2K
L7 $33.3K
Data Scientist
Median $39.6K
Product Designer
Median $51.1K

UX Designer

Program Manager
Median $34.6K
Technical Program Manager
Median $58.4K
Business Operations
$105K
Chief of Staff
$116K
Data Science Manager
$53.7K
Financial Analyst
$36.7K
Management Consultant
$210K
Marketing
$58.8K
Marketing Operations
$5.1K
Product Design Manager
$71.8K
Project Manager
$47.8K
Recruiter
$47.9K
Sales
$9.4K
Venture Capitalist
$210K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swiggy is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $210,368. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiggy is $53,706.

Other Resources