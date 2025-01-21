← Company Directory
Swiggy
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Swiggy Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in India at Swiggy totals ₹3.48M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.36M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
Data Scientist I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
Data Scientist II
₹3.48M
₹3.28M
₹205K
₹0
L8
Data Scientist III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L9
Data Scientist IV
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Swiggy in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,310,853. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiggy for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹3,369,739.

