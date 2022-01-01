← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
Gojek Tech Salaries

Gojek Tech's salary ranges from $11,760 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Vietnam at the low-end to $239,174 for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gojek Tech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $28K
L2 $39K
L3 $55.5K
L4 $64.1K
L5 $103K

Android Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $70.9K
L5 $109K
L6 $239K
Product Manager
L4 $86.8K
L5 $136K
Data Scientist
Median $32.1K
Product Designer
Median $54.7K
Business Analyst
$177K
Business Development
$11.8K
Data Analyst
$24K
Data Science Manager
$91.8K
Financial Analyst
$106K
Graphic Designer
$26.3K
Human Resources
$152K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.3K
Marketing
$38.8K
Product Design Manager
$54.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$40K
Solution Architect
$73.4K
Technical Program Manager
$59.8K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gojek Tech is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $239,174. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech is $59,836.

Other Resources