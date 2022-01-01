← Company Directory
Ola
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ola Salaries

Ola's salary ranges from $9,940 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $54,872 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ola. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $41.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $50.9K
Business Analyst
Median $19.6K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

57 54
57 54
Data Analyst
$9.9K
Data Scientist
$28.3K
Hardware Engineer
$47.4K
Human Resources
$28K
Mechanical Engineer
$18K
Program Manager
$54.7K
Project Manager
$54.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$54.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Ola, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ola is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,872. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ola is $41,448.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ola

Related Companies

  • 1mg
  • Practo
  • Zoomcar
  • OYO
  • Gett
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources