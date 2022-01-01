← Company Directory
1mg
1mg Salaries

1mg's salary ranges from $20,288 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $67,135 for a Product Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1mg. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $30.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$20.3K
Product Manager
$67.1K

Program Manager
$42.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$61.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1mg is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $67,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1mg is $42,897.

