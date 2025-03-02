← Company Directory
Ola
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Ola Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in India at Ola ranges from ₹4.01M to ₹5.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ola's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.34M - ₹5.04M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.01M₹4.34M₹5.04M₹5.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.71M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Ola, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Ola in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,609,130. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ola for the Project Manager role in India is ₹4,006,522.

