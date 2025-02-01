← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Gojek Tech Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹2.39M per year for L1 to ₹8.74M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹2.39M
₹2.17M
₹141K
₹73.3K
L2
Software Engineer
₹3.31M
₹2.89M
₹317K
₹106K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.73M
₹4.18M
₹237K
₹314K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
₹5.46M
₹4.87M
₹445K
₹149K
₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Android Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Gojek Tech in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,737,062. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,543,806.

Other Resources