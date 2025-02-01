Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹2.39M per year for L1 to ₹8.74M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹2.39M ₹2.17M ₹141K ₹73.3K L2 Software Engineer ₹3.31M ₹2.89M ₹317K ₹106K L3 Senior Software Engineer ₹4.73M ₹4.18M ₹237K ₹314K L4 Lead Software Engineer ₹5.46M ₹4.87M ₹445K ₹149K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

