Software Engineer compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹2.39M per year for L1 to ₹8.74M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.39M
₹2.17M
₹141K
₹73.3K
L2
₹3.31M
₹2.89M
₹317K
₹106K
L3
₹4.73M
₹4.18M
₹237K
₹314K
L4
₹5.46M
₹4.87M
₹445K
₹149K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
