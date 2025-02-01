All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹7.39M per year for L4 to ₹11.56M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.12M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
₹7.39M
₹5.45M
₹1.26M
₹684K
L5
₹11.56M
₹8.8M
₹1.7M
₹1.05M
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)