Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Gojek Tech Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹7.39M per year for L4 to ₹11.56M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.12M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Product Manager ₹7.39M ₹5.45M ₹1.26M ₹684K L5 Senior Product Manager ₹11.56M ₹8.8M ₹1.7M ₹1.05M L6 Group Product Manager ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L7 Director ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 2 More Levels

₹13.64M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.57M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Gojek Tech ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.