Gojek Tech
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Gojek Tech Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Gojek Tech ranges from ₹6.04M per year for L4 to ₹20.38M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
Manager 1
₹6.04M
₹5.87M
₹0
₹170K
L5
Manager 2
₹9.26M
₹8.02M
₹995K
₹243K
L6
Senior Manager
₹20.38M
₹11.39M
₹7.65M
₹1.35M
L7
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Gojek Tech in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹20,383,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹6,437,200.

Other Resources