Software Engineer compensation in India at Swiggy ranges from ₹2.17M per year for L6 to ₹10.88M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Swiggy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
₹2.17M
₹1.91M
₹251K
₹8.3K
L7
₹4.07M
₹3.26M
₹786K
₹24.7K
L8
₹8.34M
₹5.29M
₹3.04M
₹0
L9
₹10.88M
₹8.22M
₹2.66M
₹0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Swiggy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
