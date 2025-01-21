← Company Directory
Flipkart
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Flipkart Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at Flipkart totals ₹1.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Flipkart
Business Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.74M
Level
L8
Base
₹1.58M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹153K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Flipkart?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Flipkart in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,700,093. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flipkart for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹1,583,441.

