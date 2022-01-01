Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 12 days

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Higher Education Assistance Program

Life Insurance 5 times of Annual CTC

Maternity Leave 6 months

Paternity Leave 15 days

Adoption Assistance A one time adoption allowance of INR 50,000; flexible working hours for 4 months after adoption; 6 months paid leave for children under 12 months and 3 months for children above 12 months for women; 6 weeks for men.

Free Dinner 5 days a week

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Unique Perk Annual Leave Policy - 1 day of special leave, 10 celebrated and 2 optional holidays, 5 days of marriage leave

Unique Perk Maternity Benefit Program - Up to INR 600/day transport reimbursement for 2 months before going on maternity break; counselor support; higher Maternity Claim; day-care support.

Unique Perk Retirement Benefits - You receive a contribution of INR 1800 per month from Flipkart towards your PF, fully exempt from tax.

Unique Perk Car Lease Program

Unique Perk ESOP - Vesting schedule: 25% after the first year, followed by equal monthly instalments.

Bereavement Leave Unlimited