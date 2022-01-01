← Company Directory
Flipkart
Flipkart Benefits

Unique To Flipkart
  • Annual Leave Policy

    1 day of special leave, 10 celebrated and 2 optional holidays, 5 days of marriage leave

  • Maternity Benefit Program

    Up to INR 600/day transport reimbursement for 2 months before going on maternity break; counselor support; higher Maternity Claim; day-care support.

  • ESOP

    Vesting schedule: 25% after the first year, followed by equal monthly instalments.

  • Company Phones

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • On-Site Laundry

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Adoption Assistance

    A one time adoption allowance of INR 50,000; flexible working hours for 4 months after adoption; 6 months paid leave for children under 12 months and 3 months for children above 12 months for women; 6 weeks for men.

  • Bereavement Leave

    Unlimited

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Higher Education Assistance Program

  • Employee Credit

  • Company Shuttle

  • Transport allowance

  • Retirement Benefits

    You receive a contribution of INR 1800 per month from Flipkart towards your PF, fully exempt from tax.

  • Car Lease Program

