Myntra
Myntra Salaries

Myntra's salary ranges from $3,203 in total compensation per year for a Fashion Designer at the low-end to $163,031 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Myntra. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $23.4K
Senior Software Engineer $41.1K
Tech Lead $65.3K
Associate Architect $99.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $95.8K
Data Scientist
Median $60.1K

Product Manager
Median $74.9K
Business Analyst
$29.5K
Customer Service
$5.9K
Data Analyst
$19.9K
Data Science Manager
$163K
Fashion Designer
$3.2K
Product Designer
$41.9K
Product Design Manager
$42.3K
Project Manager
$77.6K
Sales
$6K
Solution Architect
$95.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Myntra is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myntra is $42,326.

Other Resources