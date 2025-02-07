← Company Directory
Myntra
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Myntra Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Myntra totals ₹6.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Myntra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Myntra
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹6.42M
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
₹5.49M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹932K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Myntra?

₹13.72M

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Myntra, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Myntra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,698,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Myntra for the Product Manager role in India is ₹4,801,160.

Other Resources