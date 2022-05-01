Company Directory
Lamoda
Lamoda Salaries

Lamoda's salary ranges from $21,941 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $86,348 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lamoda. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $43.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $36.3K
Data Scientist
Median $57.4K

Data Analyst
$52.7K
Product Manager
$74.9K
Project Manager
$21.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lamoda is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $86,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lamoda is $52,715.

Other Resources