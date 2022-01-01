← Company Directory
MATCHESFASHION
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MATCHESFASHION Salaries

MATCHESFASHION's median salary is $78,936 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MATCHESFASHION. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $78.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MATCHESFASHION is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $78,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MATCHESFASHION is $78,936.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MATCHESFASHION

Related Companies

  • Lyst
  • Touch of Modern
  • AJIO
  • Everlane
  • Farfetch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources